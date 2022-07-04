Advertisement

Thousands watch July 4th Parade in Kingsford & Iron Mountain

The event featured floats resembling different decades, as well as a remote-controlled vehicles, a plane and a marching band
Thousands of people watched floats representing different decades, remote controlled vehicles, and a marching band stroll through the two neighborhoods(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - People across the Upper Peninsula celebrated Independence Day, including many in Dickinson County.

“Happy Birthday, America!” That was what thousands of kids and families were cheering Monday morning, watching the annual Fourth of July Parade stroll through Kingsford and Iron Mountain.

For the third straight year, the event was put on by the Menominee Range Historical Foundation Promotional Committee. Jayna Huotari said this year’s theme was “Your Favorite Decade.”

“We just try to pick a theme that’s easy for our entrants to come up with an idea for a float,” said Huotari. “If they wanted to participate in the theme, then we have judges who were going to judge them on creativity.”

Some floats featured a ‘70s disc jockey and Happy Days. There were also appearances by high school athletes, remote controlled vehicles, a plane, and TV6′s Iron Mountain-Kingsford Bureau Reporter Clint McLeod driving a firetruck.

Kim Harder Webb and her family had one of the leading floats, filled with Ghostbusters characters including the Stay Puff Marshmallow Man.

“We love the ‘80s. We love the ‘80s music,” said Harder Webb. “We don’t remember any big, huge puffy guy coming down. We’ve never had it in the parade.”

Ian Powell and his family have attended the parade for at least 20 years, and they loved seeing everyone having fun.

“[I just love seeing] the community getting together and enjoying the nice weather. It’s always a good time,” Powell said.

As participants for the last decade, Harder Webb said it was wonderful to see all the smiling faces while also being there for veterans.

“We’re in it every year because we want to support our veterans. We’re so grateful for our veterans and our country,” Harder Webb said.

Huotari said the parade also had another purpose.

“It’s a great way for businesses to get the word out about their businesses (and) organizations to get the word out about organizations, but to celebrate America’s Birthday, too,” Huotari said.

The event’s attendees said they are already looking forward to next year’s parade.

