Spotty storms throughout Independence day

Storms are possible throughout this Independence Day morning and afternoon. It will start off in the morning out west and central and move more east into the afternoon. Rain will be on and off throughout the day as scattered storms mostly impact the western and central counties. Rain will stick around in the overnight and will subside by Tuesday morning leaving behind partly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Monday/Independence Day: Scattered rain and storms throughout the morning and afternoon; mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Tuesday: Showers in the morning; subsides by the afternoon with partly sunny skies

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies; isolated rain out east

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies; warm

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy; isolated shower possible

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies in the morning and afternoon; isolated showers possible

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies; warm

>Highs: 80s

