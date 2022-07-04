South Range continues with their Independence Day parade despite poor weather

SOUTH RANGE, Mich. (WLUC) - South Range chose to continue their annual Fourth of July parade despite poor weather.

Participants and their vehicles gathered near the South Range Elementary School before beginning the parade down onto Trimountain Ave.

The parade included fire trucks, floats, bikers and local musicians, with plenty of candy thrown throughout. Spectators watched from under umbrellas and rain jackets, shrugging off the rainy weather.

Parade organizer Michael Reiner says he is pleased with both the parade and how many people decided to come.

“It was so much fun and the people had so much spirit,” said Reiner. “I was glad to see everyone come and there were a couple of very nice floats in the parade. I want to thank everyone for making the South Range Fourth of July celebration a great celebration.”

Despite continuing rain chances, the South Range Fourth of July Committee plans to push on with their firework show.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.