Advertisement

Rain chances continue through Tuesday

Futurecast
Futurecast(WLUC)
By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Chances for showers and thunderstorms continue tonight and into tomorrow, though we can expect to see a diminishing trend in precipitation as our Tuesday wears on. Through tonight, areas of heavy rainfall will be possible, which could lead to areas of localized flooding. Fog is also likely tonight.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms likely, especially early.

>Highs: Around 70. Locations that see more peeks of sunshine may reach the 80s, while portions of the Keweenaw Peninsula could remain in the 50s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with an isolated afternoon rain shower possible in the western U.P.

>Highs: Around 70.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, though there will be a chance of rain showers at times.

>Highs: 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with an isolated AM rain shower possible in the western and central U.P.

>Highs: 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy, with scattered rain showers in the western U.P.

>Highs: Around 80.

Monday: Partly cloudy, with a chance of rain showers.

>Highs: Around 80.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
4th of July Severe Outlook
Showers and storms likely at times for the Fourth of July
Branden Klyk was arrest for an alleged domestic violence incident.
Marquette County man charged with torture, assault
Community members gathered at the park to watch live music
Marquette County town celebrates 150 years
Some of the food served
Marquette International Food Fest returns for 40th year

Latest News

3 Day Planner for the next few days
Spotty storms throughout Independence day
4th of July Severe Outlook
Showers and storms likely at times for the Fourth of July
Forecast for Fourth of July
One more pleasant day with storm chances for 4th
Mostly sunny start to the July 4th weekend, until rain and t’storm chances roll in Sunday...
Mostly pleasant kickoff to the holiday weekend