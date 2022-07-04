Rain chances continue through Tuesday

Chances for showers and thunderstorms continue tonight and into tomorrow, though we can expect to see a diminishing trend in precipitation as our Tuesday wears on. Through tonight, areas of heavy rainfall will be possible, which could lead to areas of localized flooding. Fog is also likely tonight.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms likely, especially early.

>Highs: Around 70. Locations that see more peeks of sunshine may reach the 80s, while portions of the Keweenaw Peninsula could remain in the 50s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with an isolated afternoon rain shower possible in the western U.P.

>Highs: Around 70.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, though there will be a chance of rain showers at times.

>Highs: 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with an isolated AM rain shower possible in the western and central U.P.

>Highs: 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy, with scattered rain showers in the western U.P.

>Highs: Around 80.

Monday: Partly cloudy, with a chance of rain showers.

>Highs: Around 80.

