Protesters take to the streets in Marquette Fourth of July parade

Protestors joined the parade at the end and marched down Third Street to spread their message...
Protestors joined the parade at the end and marched down Third Street to spread their message of frustration with the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe Vs. Wade.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Protesters made chants as they walked down Third Street in protest of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

According to organizers, More than 50 protesters gathered outside the post office on Washington Street to coincide with Marquette’s Independence Day parade.

Protester Grace Emmendorfer says they picked the holiday to protest to send a message.

“The fourth represents freedom in America and yet many women just lost their freedom in America,” Emmendorfer said.” “Why would I celebrate a country that doesn’t care about my rights.”

Non-profit Right to Life Director of Communications and Education Anna Visser says the decision of the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade was a needed change.

“We were so excited to see Roe V Wade get overturned; we have been working for 50 years to see this day happen, so we believe that the justices ruled on the right side of history,” Visser said.

Visser says pro-life advocates are working hard with community resources to ensure everyone is being taken care of. She hopes it clears up any confusion.

“I think that a lot of people that support abortion assume that pro-lifers only care about the baby and don’t care about the mother and baby after it’s born,” Visser said. Protester Mikayla Hollands says she views the decision as a direct attack on her rights.

“I as a woman feel as if my rights are being taken from me,” Hollands said. “My rights are being taken from sisters, my friends, my family members and I can’t stand for that so I will stand for this.”

According to the protesters, at the end, they went into the parade to voice their concerns about the Supreme Court’s decision and to inspire others.

While Marquette residents continue to respond to the Supreme court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, abortions in Michigan are still legal as the state continues to discuss the future.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

