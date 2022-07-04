Advertisement

Munising celebrates Independence Day

Munising was red, white, and blue with patriotism this Independence Day.
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Fourth of July festivities drew a crowd in Munising Monday.

The city was red, white, and blue with patriotism. The celebration started with a fun run at 8:30 a.m. before a parade at noon.

Organizers say there’s nothing better than celebrating America.

“It just gets everybody together,” said Sean Hayes, Fourth of July Committee president. “It gets them out, lets them have fun together. And you’re celebrating the Fourth of July. What’s better?”

Other festivities included a watermelon eating contest, flag raising, fireworks, and concerts in the park.

