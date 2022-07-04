Advertisement

Marquette holds Fourth of July parade

The Marquette Fourth of July parade featured many organizations and community services.
The Marquette Fourth of July parade featured many organizations and community services.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Hundreds gathered in Marquette Monday afternoon to watch the annual 4th of July parade along Washington Street.

Floats representing many community organizations and services traveled down Washington as they threw candy to kids watching.

The parade was held on Third Street last year because of construction but was moved back to Washington Street now that it is complete.

Many attending were worried that rain showers in the morning would put a damper on the celebration, but the weather stayed clear and the parade proceeded.

Alongside the parade, people protesting the supreme court’s decision to overturn roe vs wade joined in the parade at the end.

