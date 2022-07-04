Advertisement

Marquette boat parade canceled due to weather

Fireworks show generic
Fireworks show generic(MGN Online and Pexels)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Area Fourth of July Celebration Committee posted on Facebook that the boat parade in Marquette has been canceled due to weather.

The Committee and the Fire Department are continuing to monitor the weather and will have an update on whether or not the fireworks will be postponed later Monday evening.

The rain date for fireworks would be Tuesday, July 5.

