Locals and tourists pack Marquette for Fourth of July festivities

A crowd celebrates the Fourth in Lower Harbor Park.
A crowd celebrates the Fourth in Lower Harbor Park.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette was packed to the brim this Independence Day.

Locals and visitors crammed Marquette for various Fourth of July festivities across the city. Parades, fireworks and Food Fest made Monday an eventful day.

Tourists say they came to Marquette to celebrate America.

“Personally, for me, it’s all about America,” said Michael Kotulski, Marquette visitor. “I was born and raised here and I think this is the greatest country on the Earth, so I like to celebrate.”

The crowds persisted all day despite the gloomy weather.

