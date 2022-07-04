Lake Linden holds their annual Independence Day parade

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Linden’s annual Grand Patriotic Parade began Monday morning to kick off the start of Independence Day.

People from both in and outside the town arrived to watch and participate in the anticipated event.

“Today we had the Grand Patriotic Parade, which kicks off at 9:30 sharp every year,” said Lake Linden Fire Chief Andrew Kotila. “Floats consist of businesses, local people in the parade, VFW, firetrucks and the National Guard. Pretty much anything and everybody.”

Chief Kotila has been a part of the Lake Linden Volunteer Fire Department for about 13 years and has been chief for two of them, as well as being one of the event’s main organizers.

“The night of the third, we have fireworks, we have live music and vendors in the park and Fourth of July is the parade and kids games today,” continued Kotila. “Just about everything that goes on the third and the fourth is put on by the Fire Department. We organize everything.”

The celebration has had many residents join in over the years. While not having joined this year’s parade, Joe Serotzke has had a lot of history with it.

“I’ve participated in all of these parades for the last six years now, running our floats through for Jams Service,” said Serotzke. “Also, before my business opened up, we were running all the fire trucks through for the Bootjack Fire Department, so I’ve been a big part of the parades here in Lake Linden for a long time.”

Serotzke says the parade brings the community together to celebrate.

“It’s all about family,” continued Sertozke. “It’s all about the community togetherness, making sure you’re in touch with the community and just the feeling of freedom we have on the Fourth of July. That’s what it’s all about.”

Residents gathered in the town park afterward to have drinks served by the Fire Department. Games for children were also hosted despite rain following the parade.

