Gladstone residents join in Patriotic Pedal Parade

Gladstone, Mich. (WLUC) - For the third year in a row Gladstone residents showed their patriotism via bicycle.

Complete with stars, stripes, steamers and more, the Patriotic Pedal Parade was held Monday morning. Participants included anyone ages 5 and up, who rode 5 miles in total from the Gladstone Armory along the bay and back.

Organizers said the parade first began during COVID.

“The Gladstone parade wasn’t going to happen so a couple of us got together and we decided to put some flags on our bikes and ride along the Bay, that’s how it started,” Patriotic Parade Leader Tom Nault said.

Organizers are looking to gradually increase the number of participants every year.

