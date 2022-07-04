Gladstone holds annual Fourth of July parade

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Hundreds of spectators gathered on Delta Avenue in downtown Gladstone to celebrate America’s birthday.

The parade was complete with 75 floats, firetrucks, candy throwing, the Gladstone Marching Band and much more. Former Gladstone City Parks and Recreation Supervisor Cooper Koski said the parade is a Gladstone tradition.

“We all get to really come together and celebrate for that one common thing, and seeing the town fill up with kids and guests really breathes a lot of energy back into the community,” Koski said.

And, despite the cloudy weather, the streets were packed.

“As long as the weather holds out, I’m expecting there to be 500-600 people in town at least, I’m excited, we’re going to have some fun,” Koski said.

Koski says the festivities don’t stop there, after the parade the city held a log rolling competition at Van Cleve Park.

“There’s gonna be some music with a couple of bands, it should shape up to be a pretty good day,” Koski said.

And, all Gladstone activities are on July 4, separate from Escanaba’s events on July 3 which allows the communities to come to both city events. This year’s theme was Rock N’ Roll.

“One of the guys just thought that Rock N’ Roll would be a cool theme, we can come in and rock out after some of those crazy years we’ve been having,” Koski said.

Gladstone will also hold a fireworks show at dusk.

