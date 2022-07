MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - City of Marquette beaches will be closed until 2:00 p.m. Monday due to rain. Lifeguards will not be on duty during this time.

The Marquette City Fire Department will issue a news release later, about beach reopening, or continued closure. To see the beach status update click here.

