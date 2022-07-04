Advertisement

Bay Cliff Health Camp hosts Fourth of July Parade in Big Bay

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit celebrated America in Big Bay.

On Monday, Bay Cliff Health Camp hosted a parade in downtown Big Bay. Bay Cliff is a nonprofit therapy and wellness center for children with disabilities.

The parade gave families a way to celebrate the Fourth together in a wholesome way.

“It’s just all about family, friends, and a good time,” said Tim Havel, parade attendee. “Happy Fourth of July from Big Bay to Marquette and all across the U.P.”

This was the first Fourth of July parade Bay Cliff Health Camp hosted since 2019. The 2020 and 2021 parades were canceled due to COVID-19.

