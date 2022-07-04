Advertisement

Alpha puts on 108th annual 4th of July Celebration

Over 1,000 kids and adults enjoyed a parade, live music, food trucks and fun activities
By Matt Price
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALPHA, Mich. (WLUC) - Fourth of July festivities were seen in Iron County on Monday. All day in alpha, over 1,000 people gathered at the Alpha Michigan Brewing Company for the small town’s 108th annual 4th of July Celebration.

Kids and families watched a parade and enjoyed other activities, including a bounce house, a dunk tank, and other fun games. The Alpha-Mastodon Fire Department, live music, and food trucks were also on site.

“(There are) roughly 120 people that live here, and they have probably the biggest celebration in the county,” said Kathy Carlson, President of the Alpha 4th of July Committee. “To me, that’s really neat to see everybody out and to see the patriotic spirit of everybody.”

Cracker Jacks and ice cream were also handed out throughout the day. Fireworks were held at night to conclude the festivities.

