Showers and storms likely at times for the Fourth of July

Chances for showers and thunderstorms continue to increase and will last all the way into early Tuesday. While the Fourth of July won’t be a washout for everyone, rain chances are a good bet at times for all of Upper Michigan and Northern Wisconsin. Some storms could be strong to severe, especially as we head toward the evening. Damaging winds, large hail and localized flooding are the primary threats.

Monday/Independence Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely a times.

>Highs: 70s for most. A few 80 degree readings are possible in the interior, with some parts of the Keweenaw Peninsula staying closer to 60.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early, with dry conditions later in the day.

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon for the eastern U.P.

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with an isolated shower possible.

>Highs: 80

Friday: Partly cloudy, with an isolated shower possible.

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with an isolated shower possible for the western U.P.

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy, with an isolated shower possible for the western and central U.P.

>Highs: 80

