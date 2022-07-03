Advertisement

Showers and storms likely at times for the Fourth of July

4th of July Severe Outlook
4th of July Severe Outlook(WLUC)
By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Chances for showers and thunderstorms continue to increase and will last all the way into early Tuesday. While the Fourth of July won’t be a washout for everyone, rain chances are a good bet at times for all of Upper Michigan and Northern Wisconsin. Some storms could be strong to severe, especially as we head toward the evening. Damaging winds, large hail and localized flooding are the primary threats.

Monday/Independence Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely a times.

>Highs: 70s for most. A few 80 degree readings are possible in the interior, with some parts of the Keweenaw Peninsula staying closer to 60.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early, with dry conditions later in the day.

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon for the eastern U.P.

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with an isolated shower possible.

>Highs: 80

Friday: Partly cloudy, with an isolated shower possible.

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with an isolated shower possible for the western U.P.

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy, with an isolated shower possible for the western and central U.P.

>Highs: 80

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vacant forested land in southern Ely township, 30 acres, surrounded by five private landowners...
DNR auctions of 188 parcels of land across the state
Branden Klyk was arrest for an alleged domestic violence incident.
Marquette County man charged with torture, assault
A flight attendant told passengers that the flight had been oversold.
Reports: Delta offers passengers $10K to give up seat on Grand Rapids flight
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan
People make their way to Upper Michigan on the Mackinac Bridge for the Fourth of July Weekend...
Travelers make their way to U.P. for Fourth of July

Latest News

Forecast for Fourth of July
One more pleasant day with storm chances for 4th
Mostly sunny start to the July 4th weekend, until rain and t’storm chances roll in Sunday...
Mostly pleasant kickoff to the holiday weekend
nice strech
A very nice holiday weekend ahead
Storms can produce heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado until...
Scattered severe thunderstorms possible through Thursday night