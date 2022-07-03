Sagola Township Fire Department helps organize Independence Day events

CHANNING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County fire department took charge in planning Fourth of July celebrations on Saturday.

The Sagola Township Fire Department helped organize a day of celebrations in Channing starting with a parade. First responders and local businesses drove down M-95 through the town. Residents also enjoyed fireworks Saturday evening. The Chief of the Sagola Fire Department, Dan Simonsen said it is good to see people come out after a year of planning.

“It feels really good to finally get it on with, it’ll be nice to end with the fireworks tonight, that’ll bring an end to it tonight for over a year of planning. Now we’re already starting the plan for next year’s already,” Simonsen said.

Simonsen said the department plans to make next year’s event even bigger than this year’s.

