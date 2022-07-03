One more pleasant day with stormy chances for 4th

Sunday is looking to be another pleasant day like Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy with calm winds with increasing clouds heading into the overnight. Chances of rain rise Sunday night into Monday with chances of moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms Monday morning. So pack an umbrella for any parades and festivities you have for Independence Day.

Sunday: Scattered clouds with chances of rain in the overnight

>Highs: Low 70s near the lake; Mid to High 70s inland

Monday, Fourth of July: Thunderstorms in the morning starting out west and moving east; mostly cloudy

>Highs: High 60s to Mid 70s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cooler air

>Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, isolated showers possible

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Lingering mild air with spotty showers

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: 70

Saturday: Partly cloudy

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.