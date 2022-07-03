Marquette International Food Fest returns for 40th year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fourth of July celebrations in Marquette brought cultures from across the world together. The Marquette International Food Fest returned to Marion Park for its 40th year.

Patrons were also able to enjoy live music and kids’ activities. Six different vendors brought an assortment of food from across the world.

Event organizers say there is something for everyone.

“New this year is we have a smokehouse from the local area. They put out a fine product. We have a Polish guy from Wisconsin that always brings something innovative with the Polish food,” said Geno Angeli, Marquette County Exchange Club president.

The International Food Fest continues Monday, and will conclude with a fireworks display at dusk over the harbor.

