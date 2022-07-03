Marquette County town celebrates 150 years

MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fourth of July is not the only celebration in Michigamme this weekend.

The town also celebrates its sesquicentennial, or 150 years of existence. Michigamme was founded in 18-72 and was known for its mining and lumbering work.

The community celebrated it with an outdoor car show, historical exhibits, and even a mustache and beard competition.

“Where our township park is, the water is very brackish,” said William Seppanen, Michigamme Museum board member. “They floated logs from north of Michigamme in Michigamme Township, down the Peshekee River, and there was a sawmill where our current township park is.”

Monday’s events include an Independence Day parade and kids games.

