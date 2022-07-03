Advertisement

Delta County campgrounds see large numbers Fourth of July weekend

Campers filled up Delta County campgrounds during the Fourth of July weekend.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County Parks Campground was just one of the places that saw increased traffic this weekend. The campground has around 100 spots and each of them was booked ahead of the holiday.

Campers say they took advantage of the nice weather to go fishing and enjoy quality time with family. Park staff said this campground wasn’t the only one full.

“We’ve got people coming in going fishing or just getting out on the Escanaba River at Delta County Park,” Office worker Janet Albaugh said. “Our other park Fuller Park is along Lake Michigan, and they’ve been going out and enjoying that park as well.”

Campers said although there is a lot of traffic, the weekend has been a great way to celebrate Independence Day.

