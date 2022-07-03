Bark River celebrates its Sesquicentennial Day

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Cannons were fired to commemorate those who have served and to start the 150-year celebration of Bark River. The town was founded in 1871, but the celebration last year was postponed due to COVID-19.

“It’s a privilege to shoot it in honor of this event and the others feel the same way,” Cannoneer George Potvin said.

Bark River Sesquicentennial Planning Committee Member Joseph Potvin was on the planning committee for the 100th celebration 50 years ago and now the 150th celebration.

“We’ve put a lot of effort into this and we felt that we were going to have a good turnout and it’s happening,” Potvin said. “It just makes us feel good all of our work is well paid for when you see the people show up.”

The Bark River Senior Center hosted the community history exhibit with featured booths and historic films.

“Small towns are what built America, especially here in the Upper Peninsula,” Bark River Lions Club President Scott Kwarciany said. “All of the areas around Delta County have such a rich tradition of history with the people and the businesses that brought people here and the immigrants that came to these areas. It’s great to celebrate all of the different nationalities, all of the different churches and the faith bringing everyone together as one.”

Planning committee member Matt Hansen says while the day is celebrating the town’s history, it also is to appreciate those who served.

“It’s because of them that we’re able to have a celebration like this today. They made the sacrifice, and they made the difference,” Hansen said.

Hansen says he has one piece of advice for planning the 200th anniversary.

“I’ll say this to the group of 2071, start early,” Hansen said.

