Trenary holds annual Independence Day celebration

TRENARY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, kids and families enjoyed a Fourth of July parade in Trenary. Since 1985, the small town has held an annual Independence day celebration.

This year, firetrucks from multiple departments, a boat, mini tractors and other floats marched down Trenary Avenue in front of hundreds of spectators. Players from the Superior Central High School football team also made an appearance.

Community members, like the Fourth of July Parade Committee’s Bonnie Tripp-Ledesma, took pride in the annual celebration.

“They do call us the biggest parade in the littlest town, and we try to keep to that,” Tripp-Ledesma said.

Following the parade, the public was invited to the town’s community center for food, activities and games. That was all put on by the Trenary Lions Club.

