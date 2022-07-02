Advertisement

Residents of Tapiola prepare for Freedom Parade this weekend

By Colin Jackson
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TAPIOLA, Mich. (WLUC) - The village of Tapiola is finalizing preparations for its freedom parade tomorrow.

The parade will include floats, fire trucks, bands and more.

Grilled hot dogs will be made by the fire department, and attendees will have the opportunity to enter raffles for a number of prizes, including a $100 gas card.

This is the sixth freedom parade in Tapiola, having canceled only one in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Residents say the parade is a great family-friendly event.

“It is a very family-oriented parade,” said Freedom Parade Organizer Liz Karvakko. “This is an alcohol-free parade that focuses on the family, and the kid’s games are for kids and adults to interact and enjoy the day. So, yeah, it’s different for all families.”

A number of vendors will also be selling goods on the Doelle School lawn.

The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with the events and activities lasting throughout the day.

