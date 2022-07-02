Advertisement

Marquette Fire Department shares fireworks safety tips

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fourth of July holiday weekend is here and plenty of people will be setting off fireworks. The Marquette Fire Department wants to remind everyone about enjoying fireworks safely.

Some of the more important tips are to never handle fireworks while impaired, don’t let children handle the fireworks, and only light one at a time.

“If you’re going to use them you need to take responsibility and make sure you’re not lighting them around anything flammable, give instructions to young children to stay away, make sure you have a bucket of water on hand, it is always a dangerous situation when you’re talking about things that can catch fire or can explode so you definitely want to be cautious,” said Marquette Firefighter Brandon Morey.

The Marquette city police said they’ll have more patrols out during the holiday weekend. Residents are reminded the hours for fireworks use are from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. through the Fourth of July.

