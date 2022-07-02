Advertisement

Manistique kicks off Fourth of July weekend with Kiddie Parade

Gravedigger in the Kiddie Parade
Gravedigger in the Kiddie Parade(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Manistique kicked off its Fourth of July holiday weekend Friday night. The annual Kiddie Parade got this started at six Friday night.

The parade gives the kids in the community a chance to join in the celebration. The kids and family members were decked out in patriotic costumes as they marched down Cedar Street downtown.

“It’s wonderful, we start out with the kid’s parade and then people go out to the campgrounds, they have their own fireworks and they’re picnicking and it’s just a nice pleasant weekend for everybody,” said the former Fireworks Committee Member Debbie Kneff.

The parade’s theme for Saturday is ‘rock ‘n roll’ and will include the Manistique High School Band and the Escanaba City Band. Sunday at dusk there will be a fireworks display.

