First night of rehearsal for musical in Marquette

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A musical in Marquette County is now in full swing with its rehearsal.

The first day of dress rehearsal for “Something Rotten” started Friday evening with a run-through of the show. The troupe will rehearse until opening day next Wednesday. Quinn Skelly, who plays the role of “Lord Clapham,” said the trickiest part of the musical can be the dancing.

“Something Rotten is a very dance-heavy show. Many people may not think that since it’s based in Renaissance Europe. Everyone is moving, everyone is dancing, everyone is just excited to be here since it’s the new world,” Skelly said.

If you are interested in attending a show, you can check out showtimes here.

