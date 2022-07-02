The Copper Axe opens for business in downtown Calumet

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - At a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning, the Copper Axe was declared open for business.

A family-friendly axe-throwing parlor, the business is owned and operated by Justin High, his wife and their daughter.

“We bought the building for our other business and this side needed a lot more work,” said Copper Axe Co-Owner Justin High. “So we moved our other business onto the smaller side and decided we needed to do something on the bigger side. Somehow axe-throwing popped into our heads and we started running numbers, and decided we’ll give it a go in Calumet.”

There are six lanes and targets, each with three different-sized axes to throw. Lane rental rates depend on how long you stay.

The parlor has a number of safety precautions, but customers are encouraged to think before they throw.

“We do a little safety spiel and get everyone comfortable with throwing the axes, and you have to sign a waiver,” continued High. “We’re CPR and First-aid qualified, and the ambulance knows where we are, so it’s relatively safe, but as long as you are careful and using your head.”

Main Street Calumet believes the business will appeal to locals and visitors alike.

“I think it’s going to provide a super fun activity for residents and our visitors, especially on a rainy day,” said Main Street Calumet Executive Director Leah Polzien. “We always hear folks looking for something to do when the weather doesn’t cooperate. I think this is just the perfect thing for people to be able to come and do with their family.”

The Copper Axe celebrates its opening tomorrow at 10 a.m. with live music, giveaways, and special prices.

