A very nice holiday weekend ahead

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
A quiet trend is ahead for this weekend. A secondary weak front moves through this afternoon with a few sprinkles and bumping up clouds. Otherwise, a nice day with near seasonal temperatures through next week. On Monday a weak disturbance will move through the region with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Today: Mostly sunny and becoming breezy this afternoon

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, 60s along the shorelines

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: 60s along the shorelines, low 70s inland

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers

>Highs: Mid 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

