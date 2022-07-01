UP projects, schools get significant funding in new state budget plan

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The state’s next budget includes significant spending on Upper Michigan projects.

The Republican-led Michigan Legislature passed the 2022-2023 state budget bills early Friday morning.

According to a press release from her office, two major projects state Rep. Sara Cambensy, D-Marquette, submitted budget requests for were funded: $10 million for Buffalo Reef in Lake Superior, and a $34 million state match to replace the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette.

Even with passage of the $74 billion state budget, Cambensy says she was surprised to see an $8 million blight elimination grant for the former Marquette General Hospital property in Marquette. Cambensy first heard about the grant award after it was already considered a done deal in the budget language at 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

“No one is saying who asked for this funding in the budget for the old hospital demolition,” said Cambensy. “But to have a private entity bump off other community-based projects on U.P. legislators’ lists, projects requests like the Great Lakes Recovery Center or the phase II of the Luce CR paving project from Grand Marais to Deer Creek, it’s concerning. I don’t think taxpayers want their money to go to private developer projects to increase their return on investment. If you want state tax dollars, I think it’s only fair that the community demand that there is full and total transparency of the old hospital project.”

Other major state budget items that were passed include $693 million in school safety and infrastructure improvements, $47 million for school health centers and $2.65 billion in debt reduction for public employee pensions that will help relieve local municipal and school district budget constraints.

“Getting state legislators to make the largest investment in Buffalo Reef to date is a milestone that should be celebrated by all Michiganders,” said Cambensy. “The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community led the charge over a decade ago for state and federal officials to get serious about developing a long-term plan for permanently cleaning up the stamp sands left after a century of copper mining, and we are taking that first step today.”

On the passage of the $34 million federal match for the rebuilding of the Dominic Jacobetti Home for Veterans, Cambensy credits Majority Chairman of the Military and Veteran Affairs House Appropriation Subcommittee, state Rep. Tommy Brann, R-Wyoming and Minority Chairman state Rep. Ronnie Peterson, D-Ypsilanti, for securing a $100 placeholder required in order to negotiate the funding at all.

“Without my colleagues from Lower Michigan fiercely advocating for the replacement of our Jacobetti Home for Veterans at the beginning of the budget process, we would not have had the chance to negotiate and secure its funding this budget cycle,” said Cambensy. “I’m grateful for their leadership to put a project for our veterans in the U.P. as a top priority of our state.”

Senate Bill 845 includes a nearly $2.6 billion increase in K-12 education funding from last year, moving the total K-12 school support to $19.6 billion. The bill dedicates $630.5 million to increase the minimum foundation allowance to a total of $9,150 per student.

The K-12 budget also includes $305 million in scholarship funding to help address critical teacher shortages facing the state and a $295 million funding line to address student mental health and boost Michigan’s commitment to increasing access to mental health care.

“I’ve pushed for increases in mental health funding for students and stressed the importance of counselors and school-based mental health clinics,” said State Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, in a press release. “The pandemic highlighted the need for larger investments in student mental health, and I am encouraged to see this funding included so we can connect students to resources.”

The K-12 budget also includes $33 million for school-based health clinics, $175 million to support current school employees in earning a teaching certificate, $52 million for grants to help schools address learning loss and a boost to the 10 Cents a Meal Program, which Schmidt helped champion.

The Legislature also passed House Bill 5783, which includes, among other measures, the following items:

• $2.3 billion to help fix local roads and bridges.

• $1.7 billion to fix state highway roadways and bridges.

• $414.5 million to maintain wage increases for direct care workers.

• $40 million for the Pure Michigan tourism campaign.

In addition to funding schools and other state needs, the budget also contains projects specific to Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, such as:

• $3 million for the Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority, in partnership with Munson Healthcare, to build and staff a crisis stabilization unit along with two crisis residential units.

• $7 million to Traverse City Senior Center to build a multi-use senior and community center to serve area residents.

• $1.9 million for Mackinac Straits Health System’s spinal robotics program, including a fellowship-trained robotic spine surgeon dedicated to providing spinal care in the straits area.

• $550,000 to replace 2.5 miles of rail at the former Kincheloe Air Force Base in Chippewa County. The current rail dates back nearly 100 years and provides transportation for propane distribution that assures affordable and reliable energy to the eastern Upper Peninsula and Northern Lower Michigan.

• $6 million to help complete the Flats at Carriage Commons project. The joint effort between the Bay Area Transit Authority and Traverse City Housing Commission will also include 15 single-family homes to be developed by Habitat for Humanity of Grand Traverse, among other amenities when completed.

• $35 million in one-time support for infrastructure and maintenance projects at Mackinac Island State Park.

• $14 million for the Beaver Island Transportation Authority to purchase of a new ferry.

• $1 million to continue the next steps of the Northern Michigan Rail Study. The purpose of the study is to identify improvements needed along the Ann Arbor to Traverse City corridor to maximize future freight and passenger rail opportunities.

“This budget outlines a number of priorities that Michigan families and businesses find important, and also includes funding for improvements to communities across the state,” Schmidt said. “I am proud to be able to bring home dollars to the 37th District. The projects funded will make a big difference for folks across northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.”

Both bills will now move to the governor’s desk for final approval. This is the first time the state budget is done by the July 1 deadline that was established after a lengthy budget debate in 2019.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.