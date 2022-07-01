Advertisement

Travelers make their way to U.P. for Fourth of July

People make their way to Upper Michigan on the Mackinac Bridge for the Fourth of July Weekend...
People make their way to Upper Michigan on the Mackinac Bridge for the Fourth of July Weekend as the Viking Octantis passes under.(Mackinac Bridge Authority)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - People make their way to Upper Michigan on the Mackinac Bridge for the Fourth of July Weekend as the Viking Octantis passes under.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is expecting around 20,000 travelers to cross the bridge each day between Thursday and Tuesday.

AAA predicts that close to 1.7 million Michiganders will travel 50 miles or more during the holiday weekend (June 30 – July 4). That’s 10% more than last year’s holiday and slightly more than what was seen in 2019.

