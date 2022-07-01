Advertisement

South Range long-time event organizer announces retirement

Michael Renier, a long-time organizer of events in South Range such as the 4th of July...
Michael Renier, a long-time organizer of events in South Range such as the 4th of July celebrations, is retiring.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH RANGE, Mich. (WLUC) - A long-time organizer of Fourth of July activities in South Range has announced he is moving on.

For the last 15 years, Michael Renier has been a pivotal organizer on the South Range Fourth of July Committee.

Serving as the committee president, he has been instrumental in the celebration’s success. And after this year’s celebration, he’s moving to lower Michigan.

He says he is grateful for the many who have helped him organize the events over the years.

“I want to thank all of our volunteers over the last 15 years,” said Renier. “And everyone, all the businesses, and all the local people who gave donations to the South Range Fourth of July committee.”

Events for this year’s celebration start at 8 a.m., including the parade at 2 p.m. and fireworks beginning at dusk at the Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.
6 arraigned on misdemeanor charges for Norway Township assault
UPDATE: Viking Cruises’ Octantis stop in Houghton canceled again
First probable case of monkeypox reported in Michigan
The exercise, Northern Agility 22-1 took place on M-28 east of Munising Wednesday between 9...
WATCH: Planes land on M-28 in Alger Co. for National Guard exercise
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating an alleged wildlife attack.
DNR investigates alleged wildlife attack in Portage Township

Latest News

The Independence Stay Hotel and Long Term Suites is now open for business following a...
Independence Stay Hotel and Long Term Suites now open for business in Houghton
Fresh strawberries at Gladstone Berry Farm
Farm fresh berries ready to pick in Gladstone
Blue Notes Practice
Ishpeming Blue Notes set to return after three years with show Friday
TV6's Cameron Chinn visits a strawberry farm in Gladstone where the season appears to be...
Strawberries sit ready to pick at Gladstone farm