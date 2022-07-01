South Range long-time event organizer announces retirement

SOUTH RANGE, Mich. (WLUC) - A long-time organizer of Fourth of July activities in South Range has announced he is moving on.

For the last 15 years, Michael Renier has been a pivotal organizer on the South Range Fourth of July Committee.

Serving as the committee president, he has been instrumental in the celebration’s success. And after this year’s celebration, he’s moving to lower Michigan.

He says he is grateful for the many who have helped him organize the events over the years.

“I want to thank all of our volunteers over the last 15 years,” said Renier. “And everyone, all the businesses, and all the local people who gave donations to the South Range Fourth of July committee.”

Events for this year’s celebration start at 8 a.m., including the parade at 2 p.m. and fireworks beginning at dusk at the Veterans’ Memorial Park.

