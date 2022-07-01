‘Something Rotten’ kicks off Lake Superior Theatre summer season
Premiering at the Boathouse Theatre July 6
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Theatre is getting ready for its first show of the summer season.
“Something Rotten” premiers at the Boathouse Theatre July 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Actor Ben Filipowicz shares a brief synopsis before a sneak peek of “Black Death.”
Kees Gray performs as William Shakespeare in the satirical “Will Power.”
You can learn more about this production of Something Rotten lakesuperiortheatre.com. Buy your tickets at tickets.nmu.edu.
The Boathouse Theatre is located at 270 N. Lakeshore Blvd. Marquette.
