‘Something Rotten’ kicks off Lake Superior Theatre summer season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Theatre is getting ready for its first show of the summer season.

“Something Rotten” premiers at the Boathouse Theatre July 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Actor Ben Filipowicz shares a brief synopsis before a sneak peek of “Black Death.”

A preview of the song "The Black Death" from Lake Superior Theatre's production of "Something Rotten".

Kees Gray performs as William Shakespeare in the satirical “Will Power.”

A preview of the song "Will Power" from Lake Superior Theatre's production of "Something Rotten".

You can learn more about this production of Something Rotten lakesuperiortheatre.com.

The Boathouse Theatre is located at 270 N. Lakeshore Blvd. Marquette.

