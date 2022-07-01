Advertisement

‘Something Rotten’ kicks off Lake Superior Theatre summer season

Premiering at the Boathouse Theatre July 6
Lake Superior Theatre performs Will Power from Something Rotten.
Lake Superior Theatre performs Will Power from Something Rotten.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Theatre is getting ready for its first show of the summer season.

“Something Rotten” premiers at the Boathouse Theatre July 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Actor Ben Filipowicz shares a brief synopsis before a sneak peek of “Black Death.”

A preview of the song "The Black Death" from Lake Superior Theatre's production of "Something Rotten".

Kees Gray performs as William Shakespeare in the satirical “Will Power.”

A preview of the song "Will Power" from Lake Superior Theatre's production of "Something Rotten".

You can learn more about this production of Something Rotten lakesuperiortheatre.com. Buy your tickets at tickets.nmu.edu.

The Boathouse Theatre is located at 270 N. Lakeshore Blvd. Marquette.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating an alleged wildlife attack.
DNR investigates alleged wildlife attack in Portage Township
Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.
6 arraigned on misdemeanor charges for Norway Township assault
First probable case of monkeypox reported in Michigan
Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women,...
CDC: New listeria outbreak tied to 23 illnesses, 1 death
"Suicide Six" ski area is changing its nearly 90-year-old name due to its insensitivity about...
Ski resort to retire ‘insensitive’ name

Latest News

Lake Superior as seen on a summer day. (WLUC photo)
July is Lakes Appreciation Month in Michigan
Vacant forested land in southern Ely township, 30 acres, surrounded by five private landowners...
DNR auctions of 188 parcels of land across the state
FILE - Kohl’s struggled with anemic sales before the pandemic. Sales and profits rebounded in...
Sale of Kohl’s falls apart in shaky retail environment
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase