Scooter rider traveling across America stops by the UP

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A scooter rider from France is continuing his trip across America. That includes some time in the Upper Peninsula.

Since April, 28-year-old Emmanuel Avalle has been traveling across the country on his electric scooter with the goal of ending his trip in New York City in September. He began in Los Angeles, has been through many remote locations, and has stopped at multiple cities, including Las Vegas and Chicago.

He arrived in the Upper Peninsula on Thursday and said he had so far enjoyed the sights and camaraderie.

“I wanted to feel everything, to see everything, and also to meet people,” said Avalle. “And what better way to meet people than that kind of transport because everyone is really surprised. Everyone comes to me and asks questions and starts talking to me.”

Avalle is staying at the Pioneer Trail Park & Campground in Gladstone until Tuesday before continuing his journey. He expects to stop at Sault Ste. Marie late next week before making his entry into Canada.

To follow Avalle’s trip, follow him on Instagram at @manu_n_attend_plus.

