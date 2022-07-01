Advertisement

Rosy’s Diner in Escanaba gains new ownership

Co-Owners Andy and Myra Fields completed the sale earlier in the week and had their first day of operation on Friday
By Matt Price
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A well-known diner on Ludington Street in Escanaba is now under new ownership. On Friday, the new owners had their first day of operation.

Since 1999, longtime restaurant owner Rosy Cox had served breakfast and lunch to locals and visitors, making Rosy’s Diner a staple in Escanaba. Once the diner went up for sale, Andy Fields and his wife Myra jumped on the opportunity to keep the legacy alive.

“Me and my wife are going to everything we can [to make sure] that every customer that comes in here feels welcome and walks out of here with a quality meal,” said Fields.

Fields has been in the restaurant industry for more than 22 years. He dreamed of owning his own place because working some restaurant shifts in the past took time away from his kids. He said ownership allows him the best of both worlds.

“This gives me a chance to still do what I love and a chance to be home at night when they get home from school, go to their athletic events and see what they’re doing. That was huge for me,” Fields said.

Now that his dream is a reality, customers are already impressed. Kyle Niemi and family are visiting from Oxford, Michigan, and had only good things to say about their first experience at Rosy’s.

“I got a short-order cook right here, flat-top grill, coke in a glass bottle, and it’s cash only,” Niemi said. “Those are all generally good indicators I’m going to like the food.”

Niemi said Rosy’s Diner represents the character of the U.P.

“This is kind of like a salt-of-the-earth type of vibe, and that’s what I like about the people,” said Niemi. “This place totally matches with that, so it’s just a cool atmosphere.”

Fields said the diner will not undergo changes anytime soon. He also reminds current and future customers that breakfast and lunch will be served from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursdays to Tuesdays.

