Police arrest 18-year-old suspected of stalking, killing victims in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department gave details Thursday of an arrest that took place June 27.

The suspect, 18-year-old Alonzo “AJ” Brown, was booked for two cases of stalking and murdering in the past two months. The most recent alleged homicide occurred June 23, according to authorities.

Police received a call in May about a shooting near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Morris Street. LVMPD says they found the body of a man with gunshot wounds on a bus stop bench.

In June, patrolling officers heard gunshots on the 5300 block of E. Tropicana Avenue, a couple blocks away from the location of the previous incident. Officers found the body of a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk, according to LVMPD.

In a press conference, LVMPD Captain Dori Koren addressed the investigation.

Koren said that LVMPD activated what is called a “Major Case Protocol,” which puts a variety of different police units on the case around the clock.

Through Major Case Protocol, police began searching the area near the shootings for evidence, according to Koren. Through the investigation, they identified Brown as the suspect.

Las Vegas police arrest 18-year-old suspected of stalking, killing victims (LVMPD)

Koren says during routine investigation, detectives saw a man that matched the description of Brown. A patrolman was called in to arrest him.

When officers arrived to the scene, the man began to flee. “It ended up being Alonzo, who we now know is responsible for these murders,” Koren said.

When officers arrested Brown, they found two guns, one in his waistband and the other in his backpack.

Koren says when Brown would allegedly commit the homicides, he would pick a target earlier in the night and follow them before shooting.

“These murders are very disturbing,” Koren said.

She urges the community to unite against these acts of senseless violence, but also stressed the fact that, “There’s no such thing as getting away in Las Vegas.”

According to Koren, the LVMPD homicide unit has as 95% success rate, the best in the country. Koren believes the LVMPD homicide unit is not only the best nationwide, but in the world.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.