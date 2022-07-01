NMU hires Dunn as Quarterbacks Coach

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Football team has added Bob Dunn to their coaching staff.

The Madison, Wisc. native began his collegiate and coaching career at the University of Wisconsin - Madison. In 2018, he continued at Madison participating in a Graduate Assistantship with the football team while studying Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis. He specialized in working with the Badger quarterbacks. In 2021, he was promoted to Quality Control Assistant while continuing his work with the quarterbacks.

This past spring, he was hired at the University of Wisconsin - Platteville, where he was the Quarterback Coach.

Bob will be an essential part of the NMU Football program, working as the Quarterback Coach.

Head Coach Kyle Nystrom noted, “We hired Bob Dunn to manage and coach our quarterbacks. We had an extensive search and are blessed to hire Coach Dunn! He has extensive experience in the state of Wisconsin and our program needed another coach that fit that need. Bob is a great addition to the staff, and we look forward to his arrival”.

