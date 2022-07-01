Mostly pleasant kickoff to the holiday weekend
Mostly sunny start to the July 4th weekend, until rain and t’storm chances roll in Sunday through Monday.
Few to scattered cumulus clouds can produce isolated showers in the U.P. Friday afternoon and evening, but overall as high pressure settles in over the region, it’s a mostly pleasant welcome weatherwise to kick off the July 4th weekend. But come Sunday, a Northern Plains system brings rain and thunderstorm chances through Independence Day Monday -- rainfall forecast amounts from 0.25-1.00″ Sunday through Monday.
A series of systems from the Northern and Central Plains keep rain chances in the mix Tuesday through Friday.
Saturday: Mostly sunny but with isolated afternoon showers east; northwest winds 5 to 15 mph
>Highs: 60s to 80s (coolest near Lake Superior, warmest South Central U.P.)
Sunday: Scattered clouds with isolated afternoon thunderstorms west and central; mild
>Highs: 70s
Monday, Fourth of July: Mostly cloudy with occasional thunderstorms
>Highs: 60s to 70s
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cool
>Highs: 60s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers; mild
>Highs: 70s
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; still mild
>Highs: 70s
Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers; still mild
>Highs: 70
