Marquette’s Firework Show
What to expect this Fourth of July.
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s that time of the year again.
The Fourth of July festivities have returned to Marquette.
David Tousignant, a member of the Fourth of July Fireworks Committee, said he’s excited to have everything back to the way it was before the pandemic.
The fireworks display will be at dusk on July 4, and will be choreographed to music from 100.3 The Point.
