Marquette’s Firework Show

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s that time of the year again.

The Fourth of July festivities have returned to Marquette.

David Tousignant, a member of the Fourth of July Fireworks Committee, said he’s excited to have everything back to the way it was before the pandemic.

David Tousignant talks about what to expect on July 4.

The fireworks display will be at dusk on July 4, and will be choreographed to music from 100.3 The Point.

