Marquette County man charged with torture, assault

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - A 33-year-old man was arraigned for eight felony charges Thursday after a report of domestic violence at K.I. Sawyer on Monday, June 27.

Branden Klyk was arraigned in the 96th District Court Marquette and is at the Marquette County Jail on a $280,000 bond.

Forsyth Township Police Department responded to a report of domestic violence on the 100 block of Fury Street on K.I. Sawyer. When they arrived, Klyk had already fled. The Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office authorized an eight-count felony warrant with the following charges:

Assault & Battery / Domestic Assault (Third Offense)

Assault W/Intent to do bodily harm less than murder (2 counts)

Unlawful Imprisonment

Torture

CSC 1st Degree

Malicious Destruction of Property

Larceny in a Building

Klyk was found in Alger County with the help of the State of Michigan Probation/Parole Division. On Wednesday, June 29 he turned himself into the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.

The Forsyth Township Police Department was assisted by the Michigan State Police - Negaunee, and the Michigan Department of Correction/Probation/Parole Division (Marquette & Alger County).

