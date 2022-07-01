Advertisement

Marquette County man charged with torture, assault

Branden Klyk was arrest for an alleged domestic violence incident.
Branden Klyk was arrest for an alleged domestic violence incident.(Marquette County Sheriff's Office)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - A 33-year-old man was arraigned for eight felony charges Thursday after a report of domestic violence at K.I. Sawyer on Monday, June 27.

Branden Klyk was arraigned in the 96th District Court Marquette and is at the Marquette County Jail on a $280,000 bond.

Forsyth Township Police Department responded to a report of domestic violence on the 100 block of Fury Street on K.I. Sawyer. When they arrived, Klyk had already fled. The Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office authorized an eight-count felony warrant with the following charges:

  • Assault & Battery / Domestic Assault (Third Offense)
  • Assault W/Intent to do bodily harm less than murder (2 counts)
  • Unlawful Imprisonment
  • Torture
  • CSC 1st Degree
  • Malicious Destruction of Property
  • Larceny in a Building

Klyk was found in Alger County with the help of the State of Michigan Probation/Parole Division. On Wednesday, June 29 he turned himself into the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.

The Forsyth Township Police Department was assisted by the Michigan State Police - Negaunee, and the Michigan Department of Correction/Probation/Parole Division (Marquette & Alger County).

