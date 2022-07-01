Marquette businesses see increased alcohol sales ahead of Fourth of July weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Party store owners say bottles of wine, cases of beer and flavored seltzers are hot commodities when the Fourth of July comes around.

Americans spend roughly $1.4B on alcohol during the Fourth of July according to the personal finance website Wallet Hub. Blue Link Party Store Owner Joe Bruttomesso said liquor sales have increased ahead of the holiday weekend.

“The closer we get to the holiday, the better the weather is, the higher those sales go. I think every small business owner is looking forward to the good weather this weekend to bring people into the area,” Bruttomesso said.

Bruttomesso said his business is prepared as always for the Fourth, with plenty of supplies for an expected influx of customers.

“We’re doing the best we can to supply the customers and guests of the store with products they want, offering them the best possible experience inside the store,” Bruttomesso said.

Meanwhile, Iron Bay Restaurant & Drinkery has prepared more seating options

“We moved the tables around a little bit, adjusted the seat numbers are all staffed up this weekend so we’re ready for whatever happens,” Iron Bay General Manager Andrew Hillary said.

Hillary said they expect a 10 to 20% sales increase over the weekend.

“Generally for our late-night business, we get a lot of takeout people because they get food then go to watch the fireworks,” Hillary said.

But, while both businesses want customers to have fun this weekend they also want to remind the public to drink responsibly.

“Eat every time you drink and for every beer have a glass of water,” said Hillary.

“Be smart, offer ride share programs, walk, find a designated driver,” said Bruttomesso.

