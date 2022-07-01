July is Lakes Appreciation Month in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - July is Lakes Appreciation Month. The dedication highlights the rich ecosystems, fresh drinking water, recreational appeal, and economic vitality that Michigan’s 11,000 inland lakes and four bordering Great Lakes provide.

“In Michigan, our lakes – Great and small – define us. Every Michigander is dedicated to protecting our lakes and ensuring that we pass them on to future generations,” said Gov. Whitmer. “This July, when so many of us enjoy our Pure Michigan experiences, we can reflect on how Michigan’s lakes, rivers, wetlands, and groundwater enrich our lives. Protecting them means tackling generational challenges such as aging infrastructure, invasive species, and climate change. Together, I know we will.”

Appreciating Michigan’s lakes means respecting them, too – especially the immense power of the Great Lakes. When making summer plans for a time at Great Lakes beaches, always use caution, pay attention to beach flag warnings (where available), and know that the lakes are prone to dangerous rip currents, crashing waves, and quickly changing weather patterns.

Of Michigan’s 100-plus state parks, 42 offer access to the Great Lakes shoreline, making them popular destinations for gatherings with family and friends. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) offers safety tips and information everyone should know before hitting the water.

The Wisconsin-based nonprofit North American Lake Management Society (NALMS) promotes Lakes Appreciation Month internationally, with at least 25 U.S. states and three Canadian provinces joining this year’s effort. NALMS encourages lakes-related activities including shoreline cleanups, educational tours, boating, swimming, birding, and photography.

Here are resources for learning more about Michigan’s lakes and how to help keep them healthy:

