Jeffers’ Schutz will play basketball at Finlandia

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Johnny Schutz (Painesdale, Mich.) has committed to play for the Finlandia University men’s basketball team. Schultz has not determined his field of study.

Schutz closed out an impressive career at Jeffers High School. As a senior, he averaged 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. Schutz was All Copper Mountain Conference Elite, All-U.P. Dream Team and Division 3 All-State second team.

Schutz set the school single-game record for 3-pointers made (11), season record for 3-pointers made (77) and career records for 3-pointers made (214) and points (1226). He helped the Jets win three Copper Mountain Conference Copper Division Championships, a district title in 2021 (the first in nine years) and go 65-20.

