Ishpeming’s Historical Society offers cemetery tours

The Historical Society brings an insight on local historical figures buried
Ishpeming residents take a historic tour of the city's cemetery.
By Jack Caron
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - History buffs are thrilled as the Ishpeming Area Historical Society is offering historical tours of the city’s century-old cemetery.

At about an hour long, the guided tour brings residents to various gravesites while also giving historical context of the people buried.

Historical Society Vice President Karen Kasper, says offering insight on local historical figures allows for residents to better connect with their community.

“Our community has been a city for almost 150 years now, so there’s a lot of history during that time period.”

Kasper also added that historical figures tend to be lost by time when not appreciated by tours or literature.

Ishpeming’s Historical Society will be offering cemetery tours till the end of the month. More can be found about the events they offer and times of tours on their website.

