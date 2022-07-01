Independence Stay Hotel and Long Term Suites now open for business in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A brand new, 28-room hotel with long-term suites has opened for business in Houghton following a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Independence Stay Hotel has two floors of suites available for brief stays, or for much longer.

“We are a hotel with long-term suites, and you can stay as long as you like,” said the Hotel’s General Manager Aimee Peryam. “It could be a month, it could be a year, could be two years.”

Both the business and the suites are equipped for customers who would want to stay for the long-term, including being pet friendly.

“So we have a guest laundry, and we also have a fitness room,” continued Peryam. “All our rooms offer kitchens, fully stocked, so you can have the comforts of home as well as hotel amenities.”

Rates vary depending on the suite and length of the stay. For example, a king suite is $125 for a single night but $85 for consecutive nights.

The hotel was constructed by Moyle Real Estate and Development, which has constructed numerous hotels across the U.P. and beyond.

Having built similar hotels before, President Andy Moyle said he knows this is something that visitors to the area have a need for.

“I believe this hotel fills a great need in the area,” said Moyle. “This is just an in-fill of what we already have. We have a lot of great hotels, and a lot of great restaurants, but we have a lot of people that need to stay overnight here that don’t want to live in a hotel room and have to go to a restaurant every night.”

But in order for it to be successful, it needs to have long-term visitors.

“It doesn’t work in every market,” continued Moyle. “You have to have people who have longer-term stays who will be living in the hotel for 3 or 4 days, 3 or 4 weeks, 3 or 4 months, and they just want a different alternative.”

A celebration for the hotel’s opening was held following the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

