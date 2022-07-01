Advertisement

Fox Motors is hosting Fox fuels my fourth Friday

Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fox Motors has announced that they will be holding the fourth annual Fox fuels my fourth event Friday, July 1 at 2:00 p.m. Locations participating in the upper peninsula will be Negaunee and Marquette. Each location will be providing $50.00 (limited supply) in gas per loyal Fox customer.

The event was launched along with Fox CARES in an effort to find ways to give back to their customers, the community, and their employees as a team.

In order to qualify for the gas, Fox Motors customers must have both a Fox head badge, and Fox Motors license plate frame on their vehicle.

