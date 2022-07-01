Advertisement

Festival of Treasures brings variety of vendors to downtown Ishpeming

Residents browse the various venders at this year's Festival of Treasures.
Residents browse the various venders at this year's Festival of Treasures.(WLUC)
By Jack Caron
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - There was something for everyone at this year’s Festival of Treasures in downtown Ishpeming Friday.

A variety of vendors packed the streets of downtown Ishpeming, offering a range of items from local art to thrifted clothing and home goods.

For those looking to find locally-sourced food, homemade jams and freshly jarred pickles lined tables ready for tasting.

“There’s homemade things, there’s food, there’s just that variety. In our little press release where it says there’s something for everyone so bring the whole family, we really mean it,” said David Aeh, Ishpeming Community Events committee volunteer.

Ishpeming’s community events committee hosted the festival of treasures from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The committee says it was happy to have such a nice day for the outdoor event.

