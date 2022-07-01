Advertisement

Detroit Delta Airlines pilots join informational picket

They’re saying they are being overworked post-pandemic due to employee shortages.
Delta among U.S. airlines with highest number of weekend delays, cancellations
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Just in time for the biggest holiday travel weekend of the year, there are issues at some airports across the country.

Detroit pilots with Delta Airlines are taking part in an informational picket as pilots continue to negotiate a new contract. The pilots saying they are being overworked post-pandemic due to employee shortages and that has caused some of the problems with the airlines including Delta.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian has issued a statement saying in part:

“If you’ve encountered delays and cancellations recently, I apologize. We’ve spent years establishing delta as the industry leader in reliability, and though the majority of our flights continue to operate on time, this level of disruption and uncertainty is unacceptable.”

Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said it is time for the airline industry to deliver, saying he has spoken directly with airlines.

More: “Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase

