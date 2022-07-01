Advertisement

Celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with these festive treats

Upper Michigan Today episode 65
Tia and Andrew make red, white, and blue popsicles.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... A new hotel opens in Houghton, farm-fresh berries are ready to be picked in Gladstone, Friends of the Ore Dock BotEco Center prepares for a community yard sale, the International Food Fest returns to Marquette’s Lower Harbor and Ishpeming’s Blue Notes gets ready for their first concert in three years.

Upper Michigan Today episode 65 news of the day.

Tia and Andrew show you how to make a berry-filled red, white and blue popsicle.

How to make red, white, and blue yogurt popsicles.

Plus, they try their hands at making a layered mocktail.

Tips and tricks to making layered mocktails.

Finally, a list of parades happening in the U.P. this weekend.

When and where to check out parades in the Upper Peninsula this weekend.

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m.

