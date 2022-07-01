Celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with these festive treats
Upper Michigan Today episode 65
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... A new hotel opens in Houghton, farm-fresh berries are ready to be picked in Gladstone, Friends of the Ore Dock BotEco Center prepares for a community yard sale, the International Food Fest returns to Marquette’s Lower Harbor and Ishpeming’s Blue Notes gets ready for their first concert in three years.
Tia and Andrew show you how to make a berry-filled red, white and blue popsicle.
Plus, they try their hands at making a layered mocktail.
Finally, a list of parades happening in the U.P. this weekend.
Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.