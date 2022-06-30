WATCH LIVE: 109th State House District candidate forum

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Three of the four major-party candidates for the 109th State House District are participating in a candidate forum Thursday night, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Marquette County.

Click here to watch the forum live.

Democrats Joe Boogren and Jenn Hill and Republican Melody Wagner are participating. Republican Ron Gray could not attend due to personal reasons. After the primary election on August 2, the winner from each major party will advance to the general election in November. Incumbent Sara Cambensy cannot run again due to term limits.

This story will be updated following the conclusion of the forum.

